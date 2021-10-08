Suicide bombing in Afghan mosque kills at least 50, dozens injured

A suicide bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday killed at least 50 worshippers with dozens injured.

Taliban officials confirmed a blast tore through the mosque and at least 28 casualties were confirmed.

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The blast followed several attacks , including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of the Islamic State.

One Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 28 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in Friday's blast, Israeli media reported.

Members of Taliban forces ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)

The attacks have underscored security challenges for the Taliban, which took over the country in August and have since carried out operations against Islamic State cells in Kabul.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.