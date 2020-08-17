Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib - RIA
By REUTERS
AUGUST 17, 2020 12:16
A Turkish military vehicle was hit by a blast on Monday during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria's Idlib region, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.No Russian soldiers were hurt in the incident, it said.
