The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Blast kills two people, wounds 14 in eastern Pakistan

By REUTERS  
JUNE 23, 2021 12:32
A blast in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore killed two people and wounded 14 others on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had yet to determine whether the explosion in a residential neighborhood was caused by a bomb.
Russian forces fire warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 03:12 PM
Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 01:33 PM
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Fever virus found in northern Israel
Airstrike kills dozens in Ethiopia's Tigray region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 12:51 PM
Afghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 12:35 PM
Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with US against hackers
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 12:23 PM
US, China discuss meeting of secretary of state, Chinese foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2021 12:16 PM
Coronavirus: New conditions to require vaccinated Israelis to quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: 110 new cases, Binyamina designated 'orange'
30-year-old woman killed in car crash in northern Israel
Palestinian factions warn Israel not to delay in 'lifting siege'
Eilat gang-rape: Indictment against 12th suspect to be issued
'Tuesday in Suspenders' returns for retirees
Police to increase enforcement against coronavirus quarantine violations
Saudi air defenses destroy Houthi drone heading towards Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 07:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by