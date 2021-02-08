Blinken defends US decision to return to UNHRC: Walking way won't fix it

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the US's decision to return to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday, stressing that while the UNHRC is "flawed and needs reform...walking away won't fix it.""The best way to improve the Council, so it can achieve its potential, is through robust and principled US leadership. Under @POTUS Biden, we are reengaging and ready to lead," tweeted Blinken. "When it works well, the @UN Human Rights Council shines a spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records and can serve as a beacon for those fighting against injustice and tyranny. That’s why the US is back at the table.""When we work closely with our allies and friends, we are able to call countries with the worst human rights records to account in the @UN Human Rights Council. US leadership matters," added Blinken.