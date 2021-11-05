The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blinken names two officials to lead US response to Havana Syndrome cases

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 16:28
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday named two new officials to coordinate Washington's response to so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that have affected US diplomats and officials overseas.
Blinken said in an address that Ambassador Jonathan Moore will serve as coordinator of the department's Health Incident Response Task Force and Ambassador Margaret Uyehara will lead a team supporting affected employees.
"This is an urgent priority for President Biden, for me, for our entire government," Blinken said.
