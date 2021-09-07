Blinken to testify in US Senate on Afghanistan on Sept. 14
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 17:18
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a hearing examining the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, the committee said in an announcement on its website on Tuesday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com