Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank Wednesday to firm up ceasefire

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2021 11:23
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Washington's efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday.
US, Israeli and Palestinian officials have not published Blinken's full itinerary. The State Department announced his visit on Thursday, saying he would "discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians."
Blinken's Middle East trip would include a visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants, as well as to Jordan, the source said.
Egyptian delegation to travel from Gaza to Ramallah Saturday
California to lift most COVID-19 limits, freeing up businesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 06:46 AM
Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 05:57 AM
Nepal president dissolves parliament, new election in November
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 03:48 AM
'Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccines, preferred herd immunity'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 03:40 AM
Brazil's Lula meets centrist Cardoso in anti-Bolsonaro move
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 02:56 AM
Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite attempts
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 12:45 AM
Blinken, Palestinian leader Abbas discuss measures to ensure truce holds
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 12:41 AM
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 11:53 PM
Brazil registers 76,855 new cases of coronavirus, total nudges 16 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 11:47 PM
Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza strip -SPA
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 10:17 PM
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says Israel keen to maintain calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 09:58 PM
Antony Blinken, Mahmoud Abbas to discuss peace process
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/21/2021 09:22 PM
Iran urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily, financially
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 08:14 PM
Myanmar junta's electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party -media
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 07:20 PM
