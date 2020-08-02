Blue and White demands subsidy for LGBT surrogacy treatments

Blue and White presented a series of demands for the yet-to-be presented state budget on Sunday, including a subsidy for LGBT surrogacy treatments, and approving the immigration of 4,500 Ethiopian Jews into the country, Channel 13 reported.The demands include an increase in old-age pensions, free education starting at the age of two, and collecting payments Israel Chemicals allegedly owes the state before the court makes its decision. Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said her party wants to promote growth in the market, and claimed she “do[esn't] see the value of having a two-month plan.”Farkash-Hacohen meant the state budget, as Likud is pushing for a rapid one-year budget. Blue and White are pushing for a two-year budget.Unless the deadline is changed, Israel must have a budget before August ends or face an another election.