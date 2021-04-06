Blue and White lists bills it intends to propose as Knesset inaugurated

As the 24th Knesset is inaugurated on Tuesday, the Blue and White Party will propose dozens of bills, the party announced on Tuesday not long after Prime Minister Netanyahu was given the mandate to form a coalition. The bills to be proposed by the Blue and White Party will include, among others:1. Adding equality to the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty
2. Limiting the tenure of the prime minister
3. Surrogacy treatments bill
4. Adoption bill
5. Cannabis reform in Israel
6. Bill that will prevent indicted individuals to serve as president, prime minister or MK.