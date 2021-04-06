Blue and White lists bills it intends to propose as Knesset inaugurated

As the 24th Knesset is inaugurated on Tuesday, the Blue and White Party will propose dozens of bills, the party announced on Tuesday not long after Prime Minister Netanyahu was given the mandate to form a coalition.The bills to be proposed by the Blue and White Party will include, among others:1. Adding equality to the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty2. Limiting the tenure of the prime minister3. Surrogacy treatments bill4. Adoption bill5. Cannabis reform in Israel6. Bill that will prevent indicted individuals to serve as president, prime minister or MK.