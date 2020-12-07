Blue and White MK: We're interested in elections as quickly as possible

Blue and White is interested in holding elections "as quickly as possible, as soon as possible," Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg told Army Radio on Monday morning.
"We will have to decide which committee will discuss the law to disperse the Knesset," said Ginzburg. "There is a struggle between us and the Likud Party. We want it to be discussed in the Knesset Committee."
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com