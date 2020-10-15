Blue and White renews calls for quick work on budget

"We call on the Prime Minister to put personal considerations aside and advance the state budget for 2021 - not for Blue and White, but for the citizens of Israel," said Blue and White. "This is not the time for politics."

Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg told the Knesset Channel on Thursday that if a work on a budget did not begin within two weeks, "the result will be very, very clear."

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Army Radio on Thursday that "If there is no budget and there are no appointments in the next week or two, we may go to the lighting elections."

Amir Yaron, Governor of the Bank of Israel, told Army Radio on Thursday that "the budget approval procedure should be expedited immediately, both for economic reasons, and also in terms of market visibility."

Yaron added that the 2021 budget must be approved by December. "I believe that it is possible and necessary to make a budget within this year as well," said Yaron.

The Blue and White Party renewed calls for the Likud Party to work quickly with the party on a budget for 2021 on Thursday, with some MKs threatening elections.Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz published a tweet on Thursday calling for a budget for 2021 and quoting a former governor of the Bank of Israel who stated that it was "absurd" that there is still no budget.