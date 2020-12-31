The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Blue and White to vote on quota for foreign construction workers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 13:49
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to move forward with a vote regarding the quota of foreign construction workers allowed in Israel, initiated by the Housing and Construction Ministry. The vote will be conducted over the telephone on Thursday.
As a result of coronavirus, the construction industry suffers from a huge shortage of workers, thus many projects are stuck without the ability to move forward. If the vote passes, cuts of incoming foreign workers' quotas will be avoided and the workers' time in the country will be extended to help reduce construction gaps across the country.
Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 03:08 PM
Intelligence minister: Israel will pay Jonathan Pollard pension
Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 01:28 PM
New Zealand welcomes 2021 with fireworks in Auckland
Blue and White MK Ram Shefa quits party
IDF: 614 soldiers are currently diagnosed with coronavirus
One year old baby hospitalized, post-coronavirus symptoms
Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 10:34 AM
France minister defends slow start to vaccination campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 10:12 AM
Russia reports 27,747 new COVID-19 cases, 593 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 10:05 AM
China tells US to stop using Xinjiang to interfere in its affairs
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 09:45 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: More than 5,200 cases on Wednesday
Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections top 1,000 for first time-Kyodo
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 07:58 AM
Coronavirus: Almost 800,0000 Israelis have been vaccinated
China gives its first COVID-19 vaccine approval to Sinopharm
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2020 07:18 AM
