Blue and White to vote on quota for foreign construction workers

with a vote regarding the quota of foreign construction workers allowed in Israel, initiated by the Housing and Construction Ministry. The vote will be conducted over the telephone on Thursday. As a result of coronavirus,

the construction industry suffers from a huge shortage of workers, thus many projects are stuck without the ability to move forward. If the vote passes, cuts of incoming foreign workers' quotas will be avoided and the workers' time in the country will be extended to help reduce construction gaps across the country.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to move forward