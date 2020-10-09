Bnei Brak coronavirus patient breaks quarantine, fined NIS 10,000

A Bnei Brak resident and verified coronavirus patient was fined NIS 10,000 for leaving quarantine on Friday, according to Israel Police.

During regular activities to enforce coronavirus regulations, police noticed a man standing in a food store and not wearing a mask. Police approached the man and upon further investigation understood the man was a verified coronavirus patient.

The officers ordered the man to return to his house and gave him a fine of NIS 10,000 for violating quarantine while being sick with the coronavirus.