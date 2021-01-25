Bnei Brak mayor and police official launch plan to restore peace

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein and Tel Aviv Police District Chief David Bitan announced on Monday a joint plan to restore peace to the city after violent clashes between ultra-Orthodox residents and police broke out this week.
The meeting between the mayor and high-ranking police officers led to an agreement that anarchy must be prevented while moderate, and not extreme, police action taken.
In a press release, it was reported that "the greatest of rabbis are now signing a public letter calling on citizens to avoid any conflict with police officers." The plan includes cameras to be installed in public spaces to locate violations of public order.