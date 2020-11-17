A synagogue in Bnei Brak was forced to close on Tuesday after Israel Police units found it to be illegally open, despite coronavirus restrictions.The synagogue pretended to be closed, but upon closer inspection police officers found it to be housing dozens of prayer-goers. The officers then broke the group apart, facing some push-back from those in the synagogue who proceeded to throw rocks at the police vehicles, according to Israel Police.The person responsible for the synagogue reopening was fined NIS 5,000.