Body found in an open field near Ashkelon, police investigating

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 08:22
Police announced on Thursday morning that a body was located in an open field near Ashkelon.
Investigators arrived on the scene and opened an investigation.
Czech republic reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 09:00 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,904 infections in the last day
China's People's Daily refuses to publish US ambassador's article -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 08:50 AM
Head of public health services warns of lockdown during holidays
India reports record daily jump of 95,735 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 07:37 AM
Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for a second day as tensions rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 07:22 AM
Portland votes for first-ever US ban on use of facial recognition
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 05:38 AM
Mexican journalist who wrote about crime found beheaded
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 05:31 AM
Three people found dead from large California wildfire
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 04:54 AM
Mexico reports 4,647 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 03:24 AM
British researchers design death risk tool for COVID-19 patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 01:33 AM
US to end enhanced screening of some international travelers for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 01:20 AM
Kushner: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain to allow Israeli flights to fly over
Police disperse wedding that broke coronavirus curfew
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,053 dead, 143 intubated
