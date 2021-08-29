Body of 22-year-old retrieved in a natural lake in northern Israel

The body of 22-year-old 'Amad al-Adin Aish was retrieved from the depths of a natural spring in Hurshat Tal in northern Israel on Saturday night, at the end of an extensive search operation by the police along with volunteers and divers, Walla news reported.

Aish was last seen around noon with his family before going missing in the natural reserve park.

Last weekend, two toddlers drowned in pools and passed away after resuscitation efforts failed.

Over 25 Israelis have died by drowning since the beginning of summer.