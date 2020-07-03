Body of missing boy from Samaria found dead in cistern
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 3, 2020 04:10
A boy, who had gone missing in the Samaria region, was found dead in a cistern by a unit of divers which had worked in cooperation with the Fire and Rescue Department.The cistern was approximately five meters deep.
