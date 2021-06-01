This decision was made following the shrapnel fragment that penetrated a bomb shelter window in Sderot, killing five-year-old Ido Avigail, in Operation Guardian of the Walls, in addition to an intelligence report on the capabilities of the terrorist organization's weapons.

"We are most committed to the protection of the citizens of Israel and are working to ensure that they are provided with the most relevant safeguards in accordance with the emerging threats. On the basis of this view, the command formulated its recommendation to thicken the windows of the bomb shelters," Gordin explained.

Based on a recommendation by Israel's Home Front Command, windows in the bomb shelters of private homes within 0-7km of the Gaza border will be replaced with 32 mm thick windows, as announced in a meeting on Tuesday evening with Home Front Command Commander, Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin, and authorities of Israel's Gaza Strip communities, The IDF reported.