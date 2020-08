A bunch of balloons with a suspicious item attached to them suspected of being incendiary balloons landed near a town in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council on Monday, according to Ynet News. A police bomb squad arrived on the scene and neutralized the item. There were no injuries and no damage was done.

