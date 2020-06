While 238,694 Israelis entered Israel in March, only 21,081 Israelis entered the country in April and only 14,362 entered Israel in May.

Similarly, 132,327 Israelis exited the country in March, while only 12,658 Israelis exited the country in April and 9,119 exited in May.

In March, 199,995 foreigners exited the country, while in April only 8,119 exited Israel and in May only 4,610 did the same.

The number of crossings at Israel's borders dropped significantly in the past two months since regulations were issued restricting entry into the country, according to the Ministry of Population and Immigration.