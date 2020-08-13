Border Police attacked by settlers in the West Bank

Border Police personnel stationed near the settlement of Yitzhar were attacked on Thursday by Hilltop Youth settlers who threw stones and paint cans.No Border Police personnel were injured in the incident. MK Tamar Zandberg condemned the incident and said that she would promote the bill for the evacuation of the Yitzhar settlement."We have to stop the anarchists who are exercising violence against security forces. It's time to stop this double standard game ... The violence coming out of there is the result of the occupation. It's time to evacuate the illegal settlements."