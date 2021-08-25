Border Police officer injured during West Bank disturbances

A Border Police officer was injured after riots broke out as police arrested two terrorists in Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, on Tuesday night.

The officers operated in Abu Dis to arrest two terrorists for interrogation by the Shin Bet. While conducting the arrests, riots broke out, as rioters threw explosives, Molotov cocktails and stones towards the officers.

The officers used riot dispersal measures and live fire into the air. As they left the area, a Border Police officer was injured by a stone on his hand and foot. He was treated at the scene and did not require transfer to a hospital.