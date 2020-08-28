Border Police officer injured in clashes in east Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was injured, and damage was caused to two vehicles during operational activities amid clashes with Palestinians in Isawiyeh, a Palestinian neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

The officer was injured after a concrete slab was thrown at him from one of the houses amid the clashes, as Palestinians threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the direction of the officers. Fireworks were also fired directly at the officers who fired a number of bullets.

At the time of writing there have been no reports of injuries from the bullets.





This is a developing story.

