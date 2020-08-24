Brazil coronavirus cases pass 3.6 million, death toll at 114,744

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Brazil reported 23,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 494 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.Brazil has registered 3,605,783 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 114,744, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.