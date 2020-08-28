Brazil environment ministry to stop fighting deforestation in the Amazon

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

BRASILIA - All operations to combat illegal logging in the Amazon will be halted starting on Monday due to insufficient funds, Brazil's Environment Ministry said in a statement on Friday.The ministry said the move was due to a decision by Brazil's Federal Budget Secretariat to block certain funds that had originally been allocated to Environment Ministry enforcement arm Ibama and parks service ICMBio.