Brazil registers 1,966,748 confirmed cases of new coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JULY 16, 2020 00:23
Brazil registers 1,966,748 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, up from 1,926,824 yesterday; Total deaths rise to 75,366 from 74,133 yesterday- Health Ministry says. 
Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates apparently hacked
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 12:29 AM
Flash Grenade explodes in Bat Yam, no injuries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/16/2020 12:06 AM
Brazil President Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus again
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 12:02 AM
South Africa COVID-19 cases surpass 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/16/2020 12:00 AM
Protesters block major intersection in Jerusalem, police disperse them
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 11:55 PM
IDF reports 663 active coronavirus cases, all in light condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 10:43 PM
Brazil President Bolsonaro again tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 10:30 PM
French coronavirus death toll rises to 30,120
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 09:48 PM
US CDC reports 3,416,428 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 08:36 PM
IDF prevents attempted terror attack near Nablus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 07:52 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.43 million, death toll at 578,718
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 07:49 PM
Oklahoma governor becomes first governor to test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 07:48 PM
Olympics-IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 07:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: over a 1,000 new cases recorded since midnight
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/15/2020 07:38 PM
Defense Ministry announces financial, food aid for lockdown cities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 07:10 PM
