The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Brazil registers 627 new COVID-19 deaths, 888,271 total confirmed cases

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2020 01:08
Brazil registered 627 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the Health Ministry said, with a new total of 888,271 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
New projection puts US COVID-19 deaths at over 200,000 by October
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 01:21 AM
US airlines threaten to ban passengers who break no-mask policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 12:52 AM
Netanyahu thanks Pompeo for US support against ICC
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 11:14 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir is a Shin Bet agent, Bennett’s wife claims
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 11:07 PM
Trump says US Supreme Court LGBT decision very powerful
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:44 PM
Rocket fired at Israel from Gaza Strip, IDF responds
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 10:32 PM
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:28 PM
UAE citizens, residents are allowed to travel as of June 23 -WAM
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:23 PM
Mali says 24 soldiers killed in ambush on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:08 PM
US CDC reports 2,085,769 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:07 PM
French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for sixth day
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:06 PM
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen cut from UN blacklist
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:05 PM
Senegal says two soldiers killed after vehicle hit anti-tank mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 09:17 PM
Coronavirus: 182 new patients in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 07:28 PM
Unknown man with knife suspected in Kokhav Ya'akov
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 07:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by