Brazil sees 508 new COVID-19 deaths, 22,282 new cases
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 31, 2020 05:42
Brazil recorded 508 new COVID-19 deaths and 22,282 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday.Brazil has so far had more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 160,000 deaths, official data show.
