Brazil suffers 549 new COVID-19 deaths, 29,787 new cases

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 23:20
Brazil has recorded 549 new COVID-19 deaths and 29,787 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil now has more than 5.4 million cases of the virus, with nearly 158,000 deaths.


