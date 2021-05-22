The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Brazil's Lula meets centrist Cardoso in anti-Bolsonaro move

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2021 02:56
BRASILIA  - Two former Brazilian presidents overcame decades of political rivalry on Friday with a public show of common purpose: blocking Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro from gaining a second term next year.
Former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with centrist Fernando Henrique Cardoso, also a two-term former president, for lunch last week, in a move bringing Brazil's left and center closer to joining forces to oppose Bolsonaro.
Lula published a photo of the two ex-presidents' fist-bumping in face masks to social media on Friday, causing ripples of excitement in Brazilian politics.
Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 on a wave of anti-establishment sentiment and opposition to Lula's Worker's Party (PT), which had governed Brazil for 13 years straight. Critics of Bolsonaro, an admirer of the 1968-1985 military dictatorship that Lula and Cardoso campaigned together to end, see his presidency as a threat to the country's democratic institutions.
Bolsonaro's popularity has plummeted during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 450,000 Brazilians as the president played down the severity of the coronavirus, dismissed mask wearing and cast doubt on the importance of vaccines.
Recent opinion polls show Lula could defeat Bolsonaro soundly in a run-off if the October 2022 election were held today. Lula is widely tipped to challenge Bolsonaro next year, but he has stopped short of confirming his candidacy outright.
The former presidents' rapprochement started when Cardoso said he would vote for Lula in the run-off to stop Bolsonaro from winning. Lula then tweeted praises of Cardoso, whom he replaced in January 2003 in the Brazil's first transition between elected presidents in nearly half a century.

Cardoso tweeted that his party will field its own candidate next year, but if he does not make the run-off "I will not back the current president, but whoever opposes him, even Lula."
Lula's PT and Cardoso's Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) have been Brazil's main political rivals since the 1994 election that brought Cardoso to power.
Sources in both parties told Reuters the risk of Bolsonaro holding onto power made the two men forget past rivalry.


Tags Elections brazil Jair Bolsonaro Coronavirus
Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite attempts
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 12:45 AM
Blinken, Palestinian leader Abbas discuss measures to ensure truce holds
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2021 12:41 AM
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 11:53 PM
Brazil registers 76,855 new cases of coronavirus, total nudges 16 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 11:47 PM
Saudi Arabia welcomes declaration of ceasefire in Gaza strip -SPA
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 10:17 PM
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says Israel keen to maintain calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 09:58 PM
Antony Blinken, Mahmoud Abbas to discuss peace process
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/21/2021 09:22 PM
Iran urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily, financially
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 08:14 PM
Myanmar junta's electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party -media
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 07:20 PM
Health Ministry reports 33 new coronavirus cases in Israel
German prosecutors arrest man over Russia weapons purchase - Spiegel
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 05:00 PM
Netflix looking to hire executive for gaming expansion - The Information
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 04:59 PM
42-year-old killed in his car in Umm al-Fahm
Pfizer-BioNTech to provide 1b. vaccines to poorer nations this year
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2021 03:14 PM
Netanyahu: We won't allow any rocket fire
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by