BREAKING: Red Alert sirens sound at Kibbutz Nirim

Red Alert sirens went off at Kibbutz Nirim in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel on Saturday evening. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that the IDF was investigating the incident.The rocket landed in an open area near the border fence that separates Gaza and Israel, the IDF reported.No injuries or damaged property were reported.The Iron Dome had intercepted a rocker launched from Gaza less than an hour prior, following an assessment by the Defense Ministry from earlier Saturday that said that life can return to normal in the villages surrounding Gaza and that no additional rockets were expected. This is a developing story.
