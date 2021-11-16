The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 17:58
 Britain on Tuesday advised against all but essential travel to Lebanon due to ongoing instability, a fresh blow to the country in the middle of a financial and economic meltdown.
The World Bank has said Lebanon is enduring one of the deepest depressions of modern history, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive explosion at Beirut's port that destroyed large parts of the city.
"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon, except for those areas to which the FCDO advises against all travel," it said in a statement.
The government's website shows it advises against all travel to Palestinian refugee camps, areas within 5km of the border with Syria and the Hermel Area.
Tourism, historically a major component of Lebanon's economy, has dramatically declined since late 2019.
Lebanon's tourism minister recently unveiled a new slogan to attract travelers into the country, aiming to portray the precarity of life there as a point of pride. The phrase roughly translates as "I love you in your madness".
Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 05:23 PM
Armenia says 15 of its soldiers died in border clashes with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 04:35 PM
Armenia says 12 of its soldiers captured by Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 04:17 PM
Armenia reports casualties in clashes with Azerbaijan- TASS
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 03:07 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 521 new cases, 134 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 02:54 PM
Supplies of Egyptian gas expected in Lebanon by early 2022 -minister
By REUTERS
11/16/2021 12:32 PM
Exploitation of vulnerable consumers to face increased fine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 11:49 AM
Head of Shabak met with Mahmoud Abbas - Diplomatic source
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , LAHAV HARKOV
11/16/2021 11:43 AM
New ambassador to US Mike Herzog sworn into office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 11:36 AM
Netanyahu trial: Key witness testimony postponed due to new evidence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2021 10:43 AM
IDF, Israel Police capture two smuggling weapons into Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 11:42 PM
Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 11:31 PM
Pentagon continues to see unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:30 PM
Iranian helicopter came close to US warship - Pentagon
By REUTERS
11/15/2021 10:15 PM
Female teenager killed by her boyfriend was choked, autopsy shows
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2021 08:52 PM
