The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Britain recognizes Guaido as Venezuela president

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 14:50
Britain has recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president, the English High Court has ruled, in a case over whether Guaido or Nicolas Maduro should control $1 billion of its gold stored in London.
A four-day hearing last week had been the last part of a tug-of-war over the gold and centered on which of the two rival presidents Britain now viewed as Venezuela's legitimate leader.
High Court judge Nigel Teare handed down a judgment ruling that Britain had formally recognized Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela, and that due to the "One Voice" and "Act of State" doctrines the court is precluded from investigating the validity of Guaido's acts.
"It (the High Court) has done so on the basis that such recognition is in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of Venezuela and has done so since 4 February 2019."
Sarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer representing the Maduro-backed Venezuelan central bank in the case said the bank would be seeking leave of the court to appeal the judgment.
It is part of an ongoing dispute between the Venezuelan central bank (BCV) and the Bank of England (BOE) over access to the gold kept in the BOE's underground vaults.
Maduro has says would like to sell the gold to fund the country's response to COVID-19, though Western sanctions could make it a difficult task.
If the BCV's appeal is granted the accelerated pace of the case means it could go to the London Court of Appeal in the coming weeks. If that appeal were to prove successful it would then go up the Supreme Court.
Health Ministry to demand prayers up 20 people, limit restaurants to 50
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 02:00 PM
Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:50 PM
Jerusalem Municipality website targeted by malware
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 01:49 PM
Kremlin hails vote that gave Putin right to extend his rule as a triumph
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:40 PM
In record daily jump, Indonesia reports 1,624 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:35 PM
Taiwan advises citizens to avoid Hong Kong after new law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 01:34 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 660,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:56 AM
UK will ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries, Daily Telegraph says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:53 AM
At least 50 dead in landslide at Myanmar jade mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:49 AM
India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 600,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:47 AM
Tokyo confirms more than 100 coronavirus cases on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:46 AM
Coronavirus: 966 new patients in the past day, 324 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 10:45 AM
Arab-Israeli becomes 322 coronavirus death in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 10:37 AM
Central Tel Aviv road blocked by social workers protest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 09:28 AM
Body of 20-year-old man found in Jerusalem forest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 08:01 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by