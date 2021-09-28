Britain should rebuild ties with China, Chinese ambassador says
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 17:30
Foreign attempts to contain China will always fail so Britain should work to rebuild relations with the world's second largest economy on the basis of mutual respect, China's ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, said on Tuesday.
