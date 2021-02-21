The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Britain to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by end of July

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 00:32
All adults in Britain will be offered a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday ahead of a planned announcement on the cautious reopening of the economy from lockdown.
Johnson will set out a roadmap to ease England's third national lockdown on Monday, having met a target to vaccinate 15 million Britons from higher-risk categories by mid-February.
Britain now aims to give a first dose to all over-50s by April 15, the government said, having previously indicated it wished them to receive the shot by May.
If all adults receive a dose by the end of July, it will be well ahead of a previous target that they would receive a vaccine by autumn.
After suffering the world's fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll and a series of mishaps in its pandemic response, Johnson's government moved faster than much of the West to secure vaccine supplies, giving it a head start.
Johnson cautioned that there was a need to avoid complacency, adding that lockdown would only be lifted slowly.
"We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some restrictions in place," Johnson said in a statement.
"But there should be no doubt - the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us."
So far, the United Kingdom has given a first dose of vaccine to 17.2 million people, over a quarter of its 67 million population and behind only Israel and the United Arab Emirates in vaccines per head of population.
Two vaccines - one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and another developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca - are being rolled out, and UK officials have advised that there can be a 12-week gap between doses.
Trump to address CPAC on Republican Party future & conservative movement
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:54 PM
US administers 61.3m. doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:44 PM
France condemns Myanmar security's violence on peaceful demonstrators
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:18 PM
Tel Aviv vaccinates 2,240 people for coronavirus over the weekend
At least one killed in protest in Myanmar - emergency service
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 01:47 PM
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 11:27 AM
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 09:39 AM
Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine - PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 08:53 AM
US administers 59.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 12:52 AM
Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2021 12:26 AM
Pfizer supplied 40 million COVID vaccine doses to United States - CEO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 10:41 PM
Jury indicts nine Oath Keepers for alleged role in storming US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 10:24 PM
US House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2021 10:16 PM
Some 65,000 Israelis did not quarantine due to technical issue - report
Gun shots fired from passing vehicle in Kiryat Arba - report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by