British, Jordanian paratroopers train together, send warning to Russia

The C-130 'Hercules' cargo planes transporting the British troops passed through Israeli airspace.

The British Ministry of Defense announced that the exercise is a signal to Russia that the UK and Jordan are prepared to operate in Syria if the need arises.

British and Jordanian troops took part in a training exercise in Jordanian territory early Wednesday morning, the British Ministry of Defense announced.Hundreds of British paratroopers from the Air Assault Brigade 16 landed in the Jordanian desert. They were joined by Jordanian counterparts and began a training exercise aimed at penetrating and capturing enemy territory.