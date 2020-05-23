The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

British lawmaker: UK must defend its companies against Chinese takeovers

By REUTERS  
MAY 23, 2020 23:21
Britain must defend its companies against overseas takeovers in the aftermath of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a senior British lawmaker said, adding that China's state-owned companies have drawn on state banks to outbid rivals.
"Increasingly, China's state-owned enterprises have been able to draw on state banks to outbid rivals in Europe and America", Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and a Conservative Party lawmaker, wrote in the Financial Times newspaper."In a downturn, the difference between state-backed credit and the buying power of normal commercial investors will become starker, further strengthening the hand of state-owned enterprises with a voracious appetite to buy rather than build."
Tugendhat wrote that while Britain has prided itself on being an open economy with few restrictions on foreign ownership for decades, the basis for that model has been changed by the "rise in state capitalism with deep pockets".
Last month, Tugendhat said China was trying to exploit the global crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus outbreak by wresting control of companies such as Imagination Technologies and changing the way the internet works.
Taliban, Afghan president declare three-day Eid ceasefire from Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 11:14 PM
Gas production halted at offshore Leviathan platform
Ukrainian lawmaker found shot dead in his office
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 09:24 PM
US CDC reports total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases, 96,002 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 09:22 PM
Number of COVID-19 patients in France continues to decrease
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 09:04 PM
Coronavirus update: 2,343 active cases in Israel, 36 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/23/2020 08:27 PM
Anti-coronavirus-lockdown protesters arrested in Berlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 07:07 PM
Italy's coronavirus death toll dips, new cases steady
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 07:04 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll rises 282 to 36,675
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 06:15 PM
Slain Navy base shooting suspect identified as Syrian-born US citizen
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 05:26 PM
China's Wuhan says conducted 1,470,950 COVID-19 tests on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 03:04 PM
Kinneret: Four beaches closed due to overcrowding
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/23/2020 01:47 PM
Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 10:44 AM
37-year-old man found lifeless in a residential building in Hadera
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/23/2020 10:31 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 642 more coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/23/2020 10:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by