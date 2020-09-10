The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

British researchers design death risk tool for COVID-19 patients

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 01:33
British scientists have developed a four-level scoring model for predicting the death risk of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, saying it should help doctors quickly decide on the best care for each patient.
The tool, detailed in research published in the BMJ medical journal on Wednesday, helps doctors put patients into one of four COVID-19 risk groups - from low, to intermediate, high, or very high risk of death.With hospitals around the world facing waves of patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, doctors have said they need quicker and more accurate risk prediction tools to swiftly identify those patients at highest risk of dying and help get them targeted treatment.
The new model - called the 4C (Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium) Mortality Score - uses data such as age, sex, underlying conditions, breathing and blood oxygen levels. Study results showed it was able to more accurately predict risk than 15 comparable models, the researchers said, and it was also more useful in clinical decision-making.
"This will prove important in helping guide doctors to optimally care for the sickest of patients," said Ewen Harrison, a professor of surgery and data science at Edinburgh University who co-led the research and presented it at a briefing.
Using the various data input, the risk calculator gives scores ranging from 0 to 21 points, he said. Patients with a score of 15 or more had a 62% mortality risk compared with 1% for those scoring 3 or lower.
The researchers said patients with a low 4C Mortality Score might not need to be admitted to hospital, while those in medium and higher risk groups could be expedited for more aggressive treatment, including steroid drugs and being admitted to critical care units if necessary.


Tags death England Coronavirus
US to end enhanced screening of some international travelers for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 01:20 AM
Kushner: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain to allow Israeli flights to fly over
Police disperse wedding that broke coronavirus curfew
Trump accused of misleading public on COVID-19, White House denies claim
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,053 dead, 143 intubated
Lebanese president requests contact with US embassy over sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 07:50 PM
Netanyahu slams Mandelblit for not 'getting to the truth'
Hezbollah condemns US sanctions on allied politicians - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 07:15 PM
Police chief orders increased enforcement of coronavirus regulations
Elliott Management seeks to break up Noble Energy sale to Chevron –report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 06:39 PM
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trials could resume next week – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 06:28 PM
Chinese ambassador to the UK's Twitter account hacked – embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 06:23 PM
Finance Ministry D-G objects to coronavirus curfew
Belarus needs good relations with Russia, exiled opposition leader says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 05:57 PM
Netanyahu to speak with ministers, Gamzu about possible holiday curfew
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by