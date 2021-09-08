The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Britney Spears' father asks court to end singer's conservatorship

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 02:45
Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, NBCNews and CNN reported on Tuesday.
US concerned about some Afghan government members named by Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 02:43 AM
Biden sure that China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 02:16 AM
17 people die at Mexican hospital due to severe flooding
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 01:07 AM
Blinken to testify in US Senate on Afghanistan on Sept. 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2021 12:37 AM
Spain authorizes booster COVID shots for severely immunocompromised
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 10:12 PM
Taliban supreme leader congratulates country on liberation from foreign
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 10:10 PM
AstraZeneca boss: do not rush needlessly into COVID booster vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 09:52 PM
White House asks Congress for funding on Afghanistan, hurricanes -blog
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 09:07 PM
MDA responds to multiple drownings in central Israel
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/07/2021 08:36 PM
IAEA pressures Iran as fate of talks on nuclear deal hangs in balance
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 07:53 PM
Taliban name new Afghan government amid protests in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 06:04 PM
Gilboa prison break: 3 arrested in relation to escape - report
Biden to discuss plan to curb Delta variant on Thursday -official
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2021 05:12 PM
Iraq security forces arrest ISIS leader - report
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/07/2021 05:05 PM
Israel Police force gathers near Jalama in search for escaped prisoners
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by