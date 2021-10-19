The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Brother of Manchester bomber leaves UK ahead of inquiry hearing

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 14:33
The brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May 2017 has left Britain ahead of a scheduled appearance on Thursday at a public inquiry investigating the attack, the inquiry was told on Tuesday.
Salman Abedi blew himself up at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena venue, as parents arrived to collect their children. Among those killed were seven children, the youngest aged eight, while 237 people were injured.
His brother, Hashem Abedi, was found guilty of murder and jailed for at least 55 years in August 2020 for helping Salman plan the attack.
The two men's older brother, Ismail Abedi, had been summoned to appear on Thursday before the public inquiry, which has been running for more than a year to examine issues raised by the bombing.
"We understand that he is not currently in the country, and there is no indication as to when he will return," said Paul Greaney, counsel to the inquiry, at Tuesday's hearing, urging Abedi to make contact with the inquiry's legal team.
"As he surely must understand, if he does not do so, the public may infer that he has something to hide."
The inquiry, chaired by retired High Court judge John Saunders, is seeking Ismail Abedi's evidence as part of its investigation into his brothers' motivations for the attack.
Abedi, who was detained and questioned by police following the bombing and then released without charge, has so far refused to cooperate with the inquiry, arguing he did not want to incriminate himself.
The brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi. The parents and their younger children are in Libya and are also refusing to cooperate with the inquiry, Greaney said.
The inquiry is also seeking evidence from a friend of Salman Abedi, Ahmed Taghdi, who has been summoned to attend on Thursday. Greaney said Taghdi was arrested on Monday as he tried to leave the country, and was currently in custody.
Clashes break out at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate - report
Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:53 PM
Survivors of 1980s poisoning occupy Spain's El Prado, threaten suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:50 PM
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week
Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/19/2021 12:51 PM
IDF closes off select sites along Gaza border
Bangladesh arrests hundreds for violence against Hindus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:32 PM
EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:22 PM
Beitar Jerusalem fans brawl over muslim player
Public memorial for Yitzhak Rabin canceled due to lack of funds
COVID-19 in Israel: 798 IDF soldiers have virus
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,483 new cases, 360 in serious condition
Police arrest 3 suspects in 35-year-old Jerusalem murder case
Turkey orders arrest of 158 in military probe over Gulen links
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 08:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by