Budget delay bill passes hurdle

The Knesset plenum voted 56 to 41 on Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary reading of a bill that would postpone the deadline for passing the state budget from August 24 to December 3.

The bill is being advanced, because Likud and Blue and White disagree on whether to pass one two-year budget or two one-year budgets. If no budget passes by the dedline, the Knesset would be dispersed automatically.

“If we don’t take action soon, the Knesset will be dispersed,” the bill’s sponsor, Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser told the plenum. “My bill will allow us to tell the public: Yes, we are doing what is necessary to tackle the challenge that nature has posed to us.”