BREAKING NEWS

Building collapses in Abu Ghosh, rescue services searching for survivors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 14:05
A two-story building in the Arab-Israeli town of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem collapsed on Sunday, Yisrael Hayom reported.
Rescue services are currently on the scene, searching for any individuals who may be trapped underneath the rubble. 
Hundreds of Syrians flee Lebanon camp as tents torched
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 03:49 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 521 soldiers diagnosed with the virus
Yesh Atid Party calls to appoint MK Elazar Stern as state audit chair
Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 03:20 PM
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in northeast Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 03:18 PM
MK Ofer Shelah resigns from Knesset
Cyprus begins rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 10:01 AM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 09:25 AM
Israel vaccinates 280,000 people during first week of vaccinations
Israel exited the previous lockdown too soon, Health Min. D-G says
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,630 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
Coronavirus commissioner: Lockdown is not political, we have no choice
Coronavirus patients from Jerusalem to be sent to hospitals in Gush Dan
Mexico reports 4,974 new coronavirus cases, 189 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 04:17 AM
UK to roll out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, Sunday Telegraph says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 12:25 AM
