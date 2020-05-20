The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Burundi heads to poll amid health and violence concerns

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2020 05:26
Burundi holds on Wednesday its first competitive presidential election since a civil war erupted in 1993, despite simmering political violence and the new coronavirus pandemic.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose government has repeatedly been accused of rights abuses, will step down after 15 years. His ruling CNDD-FDD party candidate, retired army general Evariste Ndayishimiye, is running against opposition leader Agathon Rwasa and five others.
The election is meant to usher in the first democratic transition in 58 years of independence for the impoverished east African nation, after widespread international criticism of its last election in 2015, when Nkurunziza ran for a third term.
His opponents said the move violated a peace deal that ended the civil war and boycotted the poll. The election sparked violent protests that drove hundreds of thousands of Burundians into exile. U.N. reports documented hundreds of killings and the torture and gang-rape of opposition activists. Donors withdrew funding in protest.
The government denies accusations of rights violations.
Rwasa, like Nkurunziza a former rebel leader, warned about possible electoral fraud in his final rally on Sunday.
"We know there is plan of election fraud, some are even intimidating people asking for their voter cards to vote for them," he said. "All of that is worthless."
The U.N. and the African Union said they "remain concerned about reports of intimidation and violent clashes between supporters of opposing sides", in a joint statement on Sunday.
There will be few election monitors after the government said they would have to go into a 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The government expelled the national head of the World Health Organization (WHO) last week following public criticism that all parties were holding rallies despite the disease.
So far, the tiny East African nation has reported only 42 coronavirus case and one death. Testing remains very low, however - the nation of 11 million has carried out only 633 tests, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Taiwan pres. wants talks with China, but not on 'one country, two systems
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:29 AM
California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:20 AM
Spanish airline Globalia suspends plans to fly domestic in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 04:02 AM
Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 03:42 AM
China, US coronavirus tensions spill over in UN Syria meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 03:16 AM
Eastern Libyan forces say to move 2-3 km back from Tripoli front
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 02:58 AM
Brazil records 1,179 coronavirus deaths, 271,628 confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:40 AM
Oral argument in ex-Trump aide Flynn's case set for July 16
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:14 AM
Republicans put brakes on new coronavirus aid bill in US Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:28 AM
Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade abortion case says she was paid to switch sides
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:27 AM
Venezuelans clamor for gasoline as US weighs response to Iran shipment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:23 AM
Officials considering renewing concerts in Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:47 PM
Police units deployed in Jerusalem ahead of Laylat al-Qadr
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:31 PM
Two Sudanese citizens caught by IDF on northern border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:07 PM
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:35 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by