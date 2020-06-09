The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Burundi's outgoing president dies of heart attack

By REUTERS  
JUNE 9, 2020 18:48
Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has died of a heart attack aged 55, according to a statement released on Tuesday, oversaw a reign of torture, rape and murder by his security forces that drove hundreds of thousands of people into exile.
He was due to step down in August after his party's candidate won elections last month, and had been president since 2005.
He came to power at the end of Burundi's 12-year civil war, which killed 300,000 people and was driven by similar ethnic tensions as the 1994 genocide in neighboring Rwanda, where Hutu extremists slaughtered 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
Nkurunziza, a former leader of a Hutu rebel group, was elected by lawmakers after promising peace but oversaw a crackdown on political opponents and the media when he was re-elected five years later.
When he stood for a third time in 2015, opponents said it violated a two-term constitutional limit. His supporters beat, tortured and executed activists, suspected opponents and journalists.
After he foiled an attempted coup, more than 1,000 Burundians were killed in clashes with security forces and more than 400,000 fled abroad. The economy was ruined. Donors cut aid.
In 2018, Burundians voted in a referendum that cleared the way for Nkurunziza to stay in power until 2034. The opposition said ruling party agents accompanied voters into the booths. Many people told Reuters they voted out of fear.
Nkurunziza and his wife began to make the divine origin of the president's power a central tenet of their speeches. In 2019, he changed the country’s motto from ‘Unity, Labor, Development’ to ‘God, King, Burundi'.
FROM SPORTS COACH TO REBEL LEADER
A former sports teacher at a university, Nkurunziza was a lifelong fitness and football enthusiast and an evangelical Christian.
He lost his father, a civil servant, during mass killings of ethnic Hutus by the majority Tutsi army in 1972. He has frequently spoken about the misery his family suffered after his father's death.
"We became orphans and led a hard life," he said. "They (the killers) took all nice stuff from the house, which plunged the family into desolation."
During the civil war, he fought in the rebel group that became the ruling party, first becoming a minister in a transitional government in 2003 before parliament elected him president in 2005.
A few relatively peaceful years followed. A curfew in place since 1972 was lifted in 2006. Burundian soldiers joined an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia. The Paris Club group of creditors canceled Burundi's debt in 2009.
ISOLATION
But after the foiled coup in 2015, Nkurunziza became increasingly isolated. He only left Burundi for a single day trip to neighboring Tanzania, which hosts more than 200,000 Burundian refugees.
Nkurunziza's government rejected reports of its abuses by the United Nations and other international groups.
Burundi quit the International Criminal Court in 2017, the first African nation to do so, after the court said it would investigate violence in the country.
In 2019, declaring it had made sufficient progress in human rights, the government forced the United Nations to shut its local human rights office after 23 years. Schoolgirls who defaced the president's portrait were arrested. The same year, a U.N. report documented abuses by the security forces and youth wing of the ruling party.
"Bodies are regularly found in public places ... many people disappear," the report said, noting rape by ruling party activists was common. "Some of these rapes were committed at night in victims’ homes, in front of their children."
After some Western governments suspended budget support to the government, Burundi forced all citizens to pay mandatory public "contributions" to state coffers from 2016 to mid 2019.
The government blamed the economic crisis, which caused crippling shortages of medicine and fuel, on currency speculators and even donor governments.
Three-quarters of the population live in poverty and life expectancy is around 57 years, according the World Bank, a decade lower than Rwanda.
Likud and Blue and White agree on cannabis legislation
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 06/09/2020 07:02 PM
Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25 – statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 06:19 PM
Darfur militia leader arrested in Central African Republic, sent to ICC
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 06:15 PM
Coronavirus: Patients most infectious when they first show symptoms – WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 05:35 PM
African migrant boat sinks off coast of Tunisia, killing at least 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 05:21 PM
Parent in Yehud tests positive for COVID-19, schools close
  • By STAV NAMER/MAARIV
  • 06/09/2020 03:24 PM
UN expert reports widespread food shortages, 'starving' in North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 03:15 PM
Bank of Israel director-general Hezi Kalo announces retirement
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/09/2020 12:41 PM
Gantz tasks Amir Eshel to find new head of National Emergency Authority
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 12:30 PM
Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 11:57 AM
UK COVID-19 death toll hits 51,766, including suspected cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 11:55 AM
Turkey orders arrest of 275 military personnel -Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 11:24 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases pass 485,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 10:44 AM
China tells students to consider whether to study in Australia or leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 10:07 AM
Coronavirus: 228 new patients overnight, according to NSC
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 09:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by