Buses to Jerusalem's Western Wall to run through the night for Slichot

Public transportation to the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City will run all hours of the night starting Saturday evening as worshippers head to the site for the Slichot prayers, the Jerusalem Municipality said in a statement.

This expansion of public transportation, specifically the buses run by Egged and Superbus, will last for all days when Slichot are recited and for the holidays in the Hebrew month of Tishrei, until the evening of Hoshana Raba on September 26.

The decision was made by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion following high demand, as there has always been interest in visiting the Western Wall at night, particularly during Slichot and the month of Tishrei.