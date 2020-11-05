The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Cabinet approves reopening of shops on Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 18:46
Israel's coronavirus regulations will be changed so that beginning on Sunday at 6 a.m., stores will be permitted to reopen. The decision was made during a Wednesday coronavirus cabinet meeting; the Prime Minister's Office in conjunction with the Health Ministry made the announcement on Thursday evening.
This includes all stores except those located within indoor and outdoor malls which include 20 or more shops and businesses. Each store will be permitted to host four customers at a time.Violations of these amended regulations will be defined as a criminal offense.
In addition, the number of permitted units to open at "tsimer" (bed and breakfasts) facilities at a time will be increased to six units, each of which may only host one nuclear family.


