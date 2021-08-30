The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Caldor fire threatens populated areas in California

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 30, 2021 09:57
California's Caldor fire moved closer to more heavily populated areas in the northern part of the state on Sunday, leading to more evacuation orders and warnings as well as road closures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The fire has been active for 14 days and has spread across 168,387 acres, the department added, saying it has caused evacuation orders in multiple counties.
The department issued updated evacuation warnings for El Dorado County that include the remainder of the South Lake Tahoe Basin.
The fire is 13% contained and has damaged 39 residential, commercial and other structures while destroying over 650 such structures so far. The fire has also led to 5 injuries to firefighters and civilians, according to the department's website.
California, which typically has experienced its peak fire season in late summer and fall, is already on pace to see more of its landscape go up in flames this year than last, the worst year on record.
Small leak found in Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline
Taliban condemns US attack in Kabul - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 09:51 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,576 new cases, 731 serious cases
Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defense system
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 06:41 AM
Ida weakens into Category 2 Hurricane, says US NHC
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 05:33 AM
Biden to welcome Ukrainian President to White House on Sept 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 03:20 AM
Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 09:25 PM
14-year-old girl drowns in river in northern Israel
Coronavirus cabinet to meet Monday to discuss schools opening
PM Bennett lands in Israel after meeting with US President Biden
Gov't approves NIS 60 m. to repair Jerusalem area wildfire damage
Fire from Afghan border kills two soldiers - Pakistan Army
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 06:44 PM
Body in burning car identified as known criminal - report
Coronavirus in Israel: Booster shot opens to all
Biden aide guarantees safe passage for Americans from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 03:06 PM
