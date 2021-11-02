The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
California judge rules for Israeli Teva in major opioid lawsuit

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 04:39
A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties that accused four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic, saying they had failed at trial to prove their $50 billion case.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit not liable for creating a public nuisance.
Wilson said he was aware of the toll the deadly opioid epidemic had inflicted on society and that hospitalizations as a result of drug abuse and opioid-related overdose deaths "starkly demonsonstrate the enormity of the ongoing problem."
But he said that even if any of the drugmakers' marketing contained false or misleading statements about opioids' risks and benefits, the populous Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Oakland could not hold them liable.
That's because "any adverse downstream consequences flowing from medically appropriate prescriptions cannot constitute an actionable public nuisance," the federal and state government had already weighed in on the social utility of the drugs.
