The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

California officials reject subsidies for Musk's SpaceX over Tesla spat

By REUTERS  
MAY 16, 2020 00:03
A California state panel on Friday rejected a request from Elon Musk's SpaceX for $655,500 in state job and training funds, citing the chief executive's recent threats to move Tesla, the electric carmaker that he also runs, out of the state.
The snub comes as Musk has sparred with officials in Alameda County over his plans to resume production at the Tesla plant there, which was stopped because of the coronavirus.Five members of California's Employment Training Panel voted to reject the proposal and two voted for it, with one member absent, after discussing Musk's tweets on Tesla's reopening and media reports of layoffs at SpaceX's Hawthorne, California headquarters in recent years.
"In my opinion, given the recent threats of the CEO to leave the state of California, and everything else we’ve discussed today, this proposal does not rise to the level for me to feel secure in supporting it," said Gretchen Newsom, a panel member and the political director of an IBEW electrical workers union local.
"SpaceX is a different company, but they have the same CEO," said Newsom, who is not related to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Though a small amount of money, the funding was opposed by organized labor groups. Tesla and SpaceX are both nonunion shops.
The funding from the state employment development fund was supposed to help SpaceX train 900 employees for its Starlink satellite project and hire 300 to work on its Starship program. It was unclear whether SpaceX intends to move forward with its hiring plan after Friday's rejection.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since the disagreement between Tesla and Alameda County gained national attention, officials from such states as Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Utah and Oklahoma have pitched Musk about considering their state for existing operations or for a new factory the company has promised.
Brazil health minister resigns, second minister to do so in a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 12:23 AM
Mexico sees deadliest year for LGBT+ people in five years
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 11:45 PM
Abu Dhabi in talks with Dubai for support through state fund Mubadala
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 11:18 PM
One man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Ramla
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 10:29 PM
France reports more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 27,529
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 09:37 PM
UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 08:45 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases dip
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 07:07 PM
IDF to cease coronavirus-related civilian operations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 06:19 PM
New date for intra-Afghan peace talks under discussion, Khalilzad says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:50 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 384 to 33,998
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:44 PM
52 students in isolation after teacher tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 05:05 PM
Russian coronavirus cases above 260,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:21 PM
Fearing 2nd coronavirus wave, China's Wuhan ramps up tests
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:16 PM
China ready to put Apple, other US companies in 'unreliable entity list'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 03:59 PM
Israel Katz appointed finance minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 03:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by